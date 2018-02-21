US panel recommends new adult vaccine against hepatitis B

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

The Latest: Protesters push for gun control at Florida rally

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

The Latest: Second gun-control rally held in Florida

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Survivors of deadly school shooting lash out at Trump

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

Stars, educators lead effort for kids to see 'Black Panther'

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Florida school shooting survivors head to state Capitol on collision course with lawmakers

Florida survivors, lawmakers on collision course over guns

Florida school shooting survivors head to state Capitol on collision course with lawmakers

Florida survivors, lawmakers on collision course over guns

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

Witnesses to a collision between a train carrying Republican congressmen and a garbage truck in rural Virginia have told investigators that the truck entered the railroad crossing after safety gates came down to warn drivers about the approaching train.

NTSB: Truck hit by GOP train was on tracks after warning

Television personality Geraldo Rivera says he has discussed the idea of raising the minimum age to purchase assault-type weapons with President Donald Trump, adding that Trump "took it under advisement.".

Many students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School have turned into outspoken gun control advocates.

Hard Rock making massive effort to engage Atlantic City's largely minority community when it opens this summer.

The day before 17 people were gunned down inside a Florida school, a co-worker says the suspect made plans to go with him to a shooting range.

The Latest: Students speak out at Capitol about shooting

The Rev. Billy Graham, counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died at age 99. Spokesman Mark DeMoss tell The Associated Press that Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.

Rev. Billy Graham, known as 'America's Pastor,' dies at 99

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction.

Several states could see severe flooding and other weather-related problems amid a storm system that has brought rain, ice and snow to the Midwest and Great Plains.

By MIKE STOBBE, AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - A federal advisory panel is recommending a new vaccine against hepatitis B.

The vaccine called Heplisav-B (HEHP'-lih-sav BEE') was licensed in November and is the first new hepatitis B vaccine in 25 years.

Hepatitis B vaccines have been in childhood shots for decades. The new vaccine is for adults.

The hepatitis B virus can damage the liver and is spread through contact with blood or other bodily fluids. Cases have been rising, a trend linked to the heroin and opioid epidemic. Meanwhile, researchers found older vaccines falter in diabetics and older adults.

The new vaccine uses an additive that boosts the body's immune response. It is two shots given over one month.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices endorsed the vaccine Wednesday in Atlanta. The government usually adopts its recommendations.

