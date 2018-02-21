Rev. Billy Graham's visit to the Scenic City in 1991

A building proposal for Neyland Stadium renovations includes recommendations to build infrastructure for potential alcohol sales.More
State officials say 10 Tennessee landmarks are being included in a new civil rights trail.More
There will be a statewide SNAP benefit outage this weekend for all EBT cardholders.More
Chattanooga Police are investigating a second homicide within three days. The latest one happened Tuesday evening around 5:30.More
Officials say firefighters quickly got the small fire at Moody Radio under control.More
Joseph Smith has been an employee with the Marion County School District since 2013. This was the first time administrators received a complaint about him.More
The Sheriff's Office's investigation revealed that the "victim of the threat" had actually created the message herself.More
Police say the 70-year-old victim was taken to Erlanger.More
The Dalton Police Department is seeking help identifying a man who scammed a local cashier.More
Law enforcement is devoting all resources to finding the source of school threats. They ask that if you see something, say something.More
It's believed the home was not occupied and no one was inside at the time.More
A Chattanooga actor is starring in a new show on NBCMore
