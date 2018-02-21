More than 40,000 KitchenAid kettles recalled - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

More than 40,000 KitchenAid kettles recalled

By WRCB Staff

After 79 reports of handles separating from electric kettles, Whirlpool is recalling over 40,000 of the small appliances branded as KitchenAid.

The recall involves KitchenAid 1.7 Liter Electric Kettles, sold in stainless steel, red, black, white, liquid graphite and cocoa silver. 

Model numbers and serial numbers are located on the bottom of the kettle. KitchenAid is written on the front of the kettles.  

A complete list of model and serial numbers can be seen below.

The kettles were sold at: 

  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Dillard's
  • Fry’s Electronics
  • Kitchen Kaboodle
  • Kohl’s
  • Navy Exchange
  • Target
  • Williams Sonoma
  • Amazon.com 

They were also sold by other online retailers from September 2013 through February 2018 for about $100 to $120.

READ MORE | Whirlpool recall website

                    Model Numbers

                      Serial Numbers

KEK1722SX (Stainless)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

KEK1722ER (Red)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

KEK1722OB (Black)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

KEK1722WH (White)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

KEK1722QG (Liquid Graphite)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

KEK1722CS (Cocoa Silver)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

RKEK1722SX (Stainless)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

RKEK1722ER (Red)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

RKEK1722OB (Black)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

RKEK1722WH (White)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

RKEK1722QG (Liquid)

YA325***** thru YA724*****

RKEK1722CS (Cocoa Silver)

YA325***** thru YA724*****
