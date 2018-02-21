UPDATE: Repair work canceled for I-24 east this weekend

Each year, many people are killed or seriously injured by tornadoes and other types of severe weather, despite advance warnings.More
Safe food handling techniques and procedures continue to plague a few establishments.More
An armed security officer on campus where a gunman killed 17 people never went inside the high school or tried to engage the gunman during the attack, a Florida sheriff said Thursday.More
If your Instant Pot is too hot it might be time to return what you've got.More
A ten-year-old boy told Whitfield County Sheriff's deputies that two men tried to lure him into an SUV near his home on Dusty Lane in Rocky Face.More
No criminal intent was determined to exist, but a report was filed by the SRO for documentation purposes.More
It was a worksheet that asked students at Chattanooga School for Liberal Arts (CSLA) to select someone who looked like a thief. Third graders had to choose who looked more like a thief, an African American rapper or a Caucasian woman in a suit.More
The jail that mistakenly released a convicted murderer says no one will be disciplined for what happened.More
Alabama Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said the prison system halted Doyle Lee Hamm's execution around 11:30 p.m. Thursday "out of an abundance of caution" after medical staff said they did not think they could obtain "the appropriate venous access" before midnight.More
City officials have shut down East Villanow Street and businesses within East Lafayette Circle until further notice.More
