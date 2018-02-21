TDOT to close and repair I-24 east this weekend

If you have plans to drive on Interstate 24 eastbound this weekend, near mile marker 182, you'd be well-served by planning another route.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will close lanes on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 182.6 to replace a 240-foot section of damaged and deteriorating concrete in the right lane between the South Seminole Road overpass and Germantown Road.

The work will take place starting at 9:00pm EST on Friday, February 23, 2018 and is scheduled to end before 6:00am EST Monday, February 26, 2018.

The right and middle lanes will be closed to traffic so crews can remove the damaged concrete and the time when the new concrete is being poured.

The left lane will remain open.

Once the concrete slabs are poured, the middle lane will be reopened. The right lane will remain closed to traffic as the concrete sets. Once the concrete hardens enough to pass strength tests, the right lane will be reopened.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will help with traffic control. Traffic information will be displayed on TDOT’s SmartWay Dynamic Message Signs, and several message boards will be used to provide traffic information to the public.

This concrete repair work is being done as part of a statewide on-call concrete repair contract.

This work is weather dependent. If weather or unforeseen circumstances postpone the work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible, according to TDOT.