TVA to refurbish bridge at Ocoee #2 Dam

Ocoee No. 2, completed in 1913, was among the first hydroelectric projects in the region. TVA photo Ocoee No. 2, completed in 1913, was among the first hydroelectric projects in the region. TVA photo

The Tennessee Valley Authority is refurbishing the walking bridge at the Ocoee #2 Dam. 

The eastbound lane of US-64 will be closed every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 8:30am to 3:00pm until March 15 to ensure the safety of motorists and construction crews. 

The westbound lane of US-64 will remain open during the work period, but motorists could encounter traffic delays and may wish to seek alternate routes. 

The current road work at the site by the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be postponed until TVA’s bridge work is completed, according to a new release.

TVA is also installing new signage at the recreation area just in time for this year’s rafting season. More than 200,000 people raft the Ocoee each year. 

The Rogers Branch recreation area is the launch point for the local rafting industry. TVA’s reservoir system is worth about $12 billion to the region’s economy and rafting brings in about $43 million to the local economy.

The TVA also is completing repairs to the Ocoee flume which was damaged by a rock slide last November. The flume is listed on the national historic register and the repair work is scheduled to be completed by May 2018. 

