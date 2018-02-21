New 360 cameras released for police K9s - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New 360 cameras released for police K9s

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

The company "Blue Line Innovations" released the world's first 360 degree body camera.         
Now the company has announced the release of a 360 body camera for K9s.
This body camera, designed for K9s in law enforcement and military, can be placed on the animal's harness.
It will provide a full view of what's going on around the K9 and handler.
    

