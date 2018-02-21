Georgia has more than 500 sites on Hazardous Site Inventory for - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia has more than 500 sites on Hazardous Site Inventory for cleanup

By WRCB Staff

There are 528 sites listed on Georgia's cleanup list.

The categories range from Class I being a priority, to Class V where cleanup is underway.

Fourteen sites are located in Northwest Georgia. 

One of the sites is located in Dade County and is a Class I making it a priority. 

