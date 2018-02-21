To get a ride, Uber says take a walk - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

To get a ride, Uber says take a walk

By Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - The latest variation of an Uber ride will require a short walk.
    
In eight U.S. cities, the ride-hailing company is rolling out a service called "Express Pool," which links riders in the same area who want to travel to similar destinations. Once linked, riders would need to walk a couple of blocks to be picked up at a common location. They also would be dropped off at a site that would be a short walk from their final destinations.
    
Express Pool could cost up to 75 percent less than a regular Uber ride. Express is running in San Francisco and Boston and soon will be offered in Los Angeles; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Miami, San Diego and Denver. Uber says more cities will follow.

