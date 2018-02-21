Record warmth coming this week

Good Wednesday. We will have record breaking high temperatures today and tomorrow with highs of 77 and 79 degrees respectively. Both days will sport a few light sprinkles, but nothing major as a ridge of high pressure continues to block the significant rain and cooler air keeping it to the west.

Friday we will come close to a record with a high of 77 (the record is 78) with mostly cloudy skies, but little to no chance for rain.

The weekend gets interesting. We will start Saturday warm and cloudy with temps in the upper 50s. Saturday late afternoon the high pressure will finally break and after a high of 74 and we will see a line of rain moving through Saturday night into Sunday morning. Behind the rain, we will dry out and cool down Sunday afternoon with the high reaching 65. Keep in mind, the average high for Sunday's date is 57.

David Karnes

