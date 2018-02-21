Early morning fire damages Hamilton Co. home

Early Wednesday morning, a fire damaged a home in Hamilton County.

According to officials, the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on the 6100 block of Sam Smith Road, near the intersection with Birchwood Pike.

It's believed the home was not occupied and no one was inside at the time.

Currently, no injuries are reported. As of 3 a.m., fire crews were able to get the fire under control and were working on extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

