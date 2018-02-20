Hamilton County inmate, 2 others charged for attempting to sneak drugs in jail

A protest calling for the resignation of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry was held on Tuesday evening. The group said Barry can no longer be trusted since the news of her affair with her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest.More
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office spokesman Matt Lea says 30-year-old Megan Beatty and 41-year-old Jon Vance were charged with criminal conspiracy for trying to sneak tobacco and methamphetamine ice into the jail.More
The Sheriff's Office's investigation revealed that the "victim of the threat" had actually created the message herself.More
Chattanooga police are investigating a suspicious social media post on Snapchat.More
The Tennessee center is part of a $2.5 billion investment that includes new and expanding data centers in Alabama, Oregon, Virginia and Oklahoma.More
Charges are being filed against two Hamilton County students after separate hoax threats were discovered.More
One person has died following a shooting in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street early Sunday morning.More
The Dalton Police Department is seeking help identifying a man who scammed a local cashier.More
Joseph Smith has been an employee with the Marion County School District since 2013. This was the first time administrators received a complaint about him.More
Police say the 70-year-old victim was taken to Erlanger.More
The Chattanooga Police Department has charged Roddarius L Martin, 24, in the death of Sharone Porter, 22.More
