Hamilton County inmate, 2 others charged for attempting to sneak drugs in jail

Three people, including an inmate, face charges for trying to sneak drugs into the Hamilton County jail last week.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office spokesman Matt Lea says 30-year-old Megan Beatty and 41-year-old Jon Vance were charged with criminal conspiracy for trying to sneak tobacco and methamphetamine ice into the jail.

Lea says 27-year-old Derrick Kitchens, an inmate, is also charged with criminal conspiracy in connection to the smuggling attempt.

Both Beatty and Vance were additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance for resale (methamphetamine).

This is an ongoing investigation.

