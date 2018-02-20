Hamilton County inmate, 2 others charged for attempting to sneak - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hamilton County inmate, 2 others charged for attempting to sneak drugs in jail

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Three people, including an inmate, face charges for trying to sneak drugs into the Hamilton County jail last week.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office spokesman Matt Lea says 30-year-old Megan Beatty and 41-year-old Jon Vance were charged with criminal conspiracy for trying to sneak tobacco and methamphetamine ice into the jail.

Lea says 27-year-old Derrick Kitchens, an inmate, is also charged with criminal conspiracy in connection to the smuggling attempt.

Both Beatty and Vance were additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance for resale (methamphetamine).

This is an ongoing investigation.

