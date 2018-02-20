Chattanooga firefighter quickly extinguish fire at local radio s - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga firefighter quickly extinguish fire at local radio station

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga firefighters have been called to a fire at a local radio station Tuesday night.

It was reported just before 9:45 p.m. at 1920 East 24th Street Place.

A Google search shows this location as Moody Radio (WMBW)

Officials say firefighters quickly got the small fire under control.

No one was injured.

The cause is under investigation.

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
