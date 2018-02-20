UPDATE: Police investigating deadly double-shooting on Carousel Road

Chattanooga police are investigating a double-shooting on Carousel Road Tuesday evening.

It happened in the 1400 block shortly before 5:30 p.m

Officials say two people have been shot.

Update: one person is dead and witnesses say another has been transported to the hospital. Chattanooga Police has expanded the crime scene here on Carousel Rd. pic.twitter.com/fiwIvCxYYT — Kasey Freeman?? (@KaseyWRCB) February 20, 2018

One of the victims has been killed. The condition of the other victim is unknown.

Channel 3 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.