UPDATE: Police investigating deadly double-shooting on Carousel Road

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police are investigating a double-shooting on Carousel Road Tuesday evening.

It happened in the 1400 block shortly before 5:30 p.m

Officials say two people have been shot.

One of the victims has been killed. The condition of the other victim is unknown. 

