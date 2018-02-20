UPDATE: Deadly shooting on Carousel Road rattles neighborhood - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Deadly shooting on Carousel Road rattles neighborhood

By Ken Nicholson
Updated By Kasey Freeman, Reporter
Photo by WRCB photojournalist Jake Chapman. Photo by WRCB photojournalist Jake Chapman.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting on Carousel Road.

The shooting happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening.

Residents are shaken up. The shooting happened in broad daylight in the middle of the street, a street residents say is otherwise a quiet place to live.

Tara Daniels did not see what happened a few doors down but is rattled by the aftermath.

“You know it's typically quiet and pretty peaceful and everybody just along the street here we know each other even as we have grown up we still keep in touch with one another,” says Tara Daniels, community member.

Police have not released any suspect information.

“We are still trying to find out what happened how it happened and the sequence of events,” says Officer Rob Simmons, Public Information Officer for the Chattanooga Police Department.

It’s the second homicide this week in Chattanooga.

“It is stretching our homicide in our shooting team to the limits of it is hard for us to be in places at once," Officer Simmons says. "But, we do well as a team and we have enough resources right now accomplish everything that we need to do.”'

Daniels has lived here all her life. She does not believe another neighbor would do this.

“It's just that people from other neighborhoods probably come through here in any neighborhood sometimes you have some issues,” says Daniels.

Police are still working to notify family members before releasing the names of the victims.

ORIGINAL STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a deadly double-shooting on Carousel Road Tuesday evening.

It happened in the 1400 block shortly before 5:30 p.m

Officials say two men have been shot.

One of the victims has been killed. The condition of the other victim is unknown. 

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.

