Local sheriff on school threats: "We have zero tolerance for this"

David Carroll covers education news and issues at schools across the Tennessee Valley.
David Carroll covers education news and issues at schools across the Tennessee Valley.More>>
Spring fever is in the air even though it's only late February.More
Spring fever is in the air even though it's only late February.More
If you spend anytime at all online you've been annoyed by advertisements that suddenly pop up on the screen and, very loudly starts playing a video for a retailer, insurance company or car dealer.More
If you spend anytime at all online you've been annoyed by advertisements that suddenly pop up on the screen and, very loudly starts playing a video for a retailer, insurance company or car dealer.More
Chattanooga police are investigating a suspicious social media post on Snapchat.More
Chattanooga police are investigating a suspicious social media post on Snapchat.More
The Sheriff's Office's investigation revealed that the "victim of the threat" had actually created the message herself.More
The Sheriff's Office's investigation revealed that the "victim of the threat" had actually created the message herself.More
The Tennessee center is part of a $2.5 billion investment that includes new and expanding data centers in Alabama, Oregon, Virginia and Oklahoma.More
The Tennessee center is part of a $2.5 billion investment that includes new and expanding data centers in Alabama, Oregon, Virginia and Oklahoma.More
Charges are being filed against two Hamilton County students after separate hoax threats were discovered.More
Charges are being filed against two Hamilton County students after separate hoax threats were discovered.More
It happened in the 1400 block shortly before 5:30 p.mMore
It happened in the 1400 block shortly before 5:30 p.mMore
One person has died following a shooting in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street early Sunday morning.More
One person has died following a shooting in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street early Sunday morning.More
The Dalton Police Department is seeking help identifying a man who scammed a local cashier.More
The Dalton Police Department is seeking help identifying a man who scammed a local cashier.More
The Chattanooga Police Department has charged Roddarius L Martin, 24, in the death of Sharone Porter, 22.More
The Chattanooga Police Department has charged Roddarius L Martin, 24, in the death of Sharone Porter, 22.More
Police say the 70-year-old victim was taken to Erlanger.More
Police say the 70-year-old victim was taken to Erlanger.More
Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.More
Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.More