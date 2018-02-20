Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office looking for identity theft suspect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office looking for identity theft suspect

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Photo Credit: Catoosa Co Sheriff's Office Photo Credit: Catoosa Co Sheriff's Office
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify an identity theft suspect.

According to the sheriff's office, the male suspect used stolen credit card numbers to make several purchases.

If you know who this man is, please call Detective Dustin Romans with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706)935-2424 ext. 1023.

