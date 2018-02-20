UPDATE: Woman seriously injured from being hit by school bus in Trenton

It happened in the 1400 block shortly before 5:30 p.mMore
It happened in the 1400 block shortly before 5:30 p.mMore
Chattanooga police are investigating a suspicious social media post on Snapchat.More
Chattanooga police are investigating a suspicious social media post on Snapchat.More
The Sheriff's Office's investigation revealed that the "victim of the threat" had actually created the message herself.More
The Sheriff's Office's investigation revealed that the "victim of the threat" had actually created the message herself.More
The Tennessee center is part of a $2.5 billion investment that includes new and expanding data centers in Alabama, Oregon, Virginia and Oklahoma.More
The Tennessee center is part of a $2.5 billion investment that includes new and expanding data centers in Alabama, Oregon, Virginia and Oklahoma.More
Charges are being filed against two Hamilton County students after separate hoax threats were discovered.More
Charges are being filed against two Hamilton County students after separate hoax threats were discovered.More
One person has died following a shooting in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street early Sunday morning.More
One person has died following a shooting in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street early Sunday morning.More
Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.More
Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.More
The Dalton Police Department is seeking help identifying a man who scammed a local cashier.More
The Dalton Police Department is seeking help identifying a man who scammed a local cashier.More
Joseph Smith has been an employee with the Marion County School District since 2013. This was the first time administrators received a complaint about him.More
Joseph Smith has been an employee with the Marion County School District since 2013. This was the first time administrators received a complaint about him.More
Police say the 70-year-old victim was taken to Erlanger.More
Police say the 70-year-old victim was taken to Erlanger.More
Chattanooga Police said someone drove by Southside Social early Sunday morning and fired shots, killing Cachet Peterson and injuring Tiana Linares.More
Chattanooga Police said someone drove by Southside Social early Sunday morning and fired shots, killing Cachet Peterson and injuring Tiana Linares.More