UPDATE: Woman seriously injured from being hit by school bus in Trenton

A woman is in serious condition from being hit by a school bus in Dade County Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in Trenton at the intersection of South Main Street and Highway 136.

Police say the 70-year-old victim was taken to Erlanger.

"There were some witnesses that say she was walking out towards the crosswalk but we really don't know," Trenton Police Chief Christy Smith tells Channel 3. "It's still under investigation."

According to Dade County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jan Harris, there were no students on the bus at the time of the incident.

