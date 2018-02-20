UPDATE: Woman dies after being hit by school bus in Trenton - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Woman dies after being hit by school bus in Trenton

DADE COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Police in Trenton say that 70-year-old Linda Diane Hulgan succumbed to her injuries early Thursday morning. Hulgan was struck by a school bus Tuesday.

 PREVIOUS STORY: Police have identified the woman who was hit by a Dade County school bus Tuesday. 

It happened at South Main Street and Highway 136 in Trenton. Police say the pedestrian, 70-year-old Linda Diane Hulgan is in an intensive care unit at a local hospital. 

Officials say Hulgan suffered serious injuries, including a head injury. Channel 3 spoke with Trenton Police Chief, Christy Smith who visited Hulgan at the hospital Wednesday. She says Hulgan was taken off of life support this afternoon. 

Trenton police say Dade Middle School was getting ready for dismissal. The bus was on its way to pick up students from the school. It was making a left onto Highway 136 when the bus hit Hulgan. 

No students were on board. 

Georgia State Patrol is now looking into what happened. They say they're trying to figure out if the crosswalk signaled Hulgan to walk or not. Witnesses told police they weren't sure. 

"There were some witnesses that say she was walking out towards the crosswalk but we really don't know, it's still under investigation," said Chief Smith. 

This is the second Dade County school bus incident this school year. 

Dade County Superintendent Dr. Jan Harris says the bus was not damaged, but it was inspected and cleared to get back on the road. 

Dr. Harris describes the bus driver as exceptional. She says they plan to discuss whether the bus driver will return, next week. The driver was not behind the wheel today.

Police say they aren't sure if the driver will face charges.

PREVIOUS STORY: A woman is in serious condition from being hit by a school bus in Dade County Tuesday afternoon. 

The incident happened in Trenton at the intersection of South Main Street and Highway 136.

Police say the 70-year-old victim was taken to Erlanger.

"There were some witnesses that say she was walking out towards the crosswalk but we really don't know," Trenton Police Chief Christy Smith tells Channel 3. "It's still under investigation."

According to Dade County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jan Harris, there were no students on the bus at the time of the incident.

