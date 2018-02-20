School bus hits pedestrian in Dade Co. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

School bus hits pedestrian in Dade Co.

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
A school bus has hit a pedestrian in Trenton, Georgia.

The incident happened at the intersection of South Main Street and Highway 136.

According to Dade County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jan Harris, there were no students on the bus at the time of the incident.

The pedestrian, a 70-year-old woman, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

