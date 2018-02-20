Dalton Police seeking help identifying scammer

The Dalton Police Department is seeking help identifying a man who scammed a local cashier.

According to Dalton Police, the man tricked a cashier into giving him more than $90 as part of a "quick change" scam.

The incident happened at the Hobby Lobby store on East Walnut Avenue on February 5th.

Police said the male suspect gave a cashier $100 to pay for an item. The suspect then asked for the bill back while the cashier was counting his change.

"The suspect then was successful in confusing the cashier and tricking her into giving him the item and also the “change” she had counted out," a Dalton Police spokesperson said.

The suspect stole over $90.

Police say this suspect is also suspected of a similar crime at a Hobby Lobby in the Atlanta area.

The suspect is a white male. He wore jeans with a black vest over a gray long-sleeved shirt and a tan baseball hat when committing the crime.

Anyone who knows the identity of this suspect is asked to please contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085 extension 9189.