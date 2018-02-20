UPDATE: Dalton Police identify shoplifting suspect

UPDATE: Dalton Police said the female suspect has been identified.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Dalton Police Department is asking the public to help identify a woman who managed to get away from loss prevention employees at Belk.

According to police, the incident happened at the Walnut Square Mall Belk store on February 10.

"Loss prevention employees noticed the suspect pulling tags off of clothing items in the store and stuffing them into her bag," a Dalton Police spokesperson said. "The loss prevention employee confronted the suspect and attempted to detain her.

The suspect did drop the bag while escaping the store. The merchandise inside valued $272.15.

Police said that loss prevention employees told them that the suspect had shoplifted from the store before. She had previously gotten away with clothing that she later sold online.

Police describe the woman as being a heavyset white female with blonde hair that was pulled back in a ponytail. She had on a black jacket. In addition, the suspect has a mole on her right cheek and the left side of her chin.

The suspect drove away in a late 90's early 2000's model red Ford Mustang with a canvas top.

If you know who this woman is or if you have any other information about this incident, please contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085 extension 9189.