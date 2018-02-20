Dalton Police need help identifying shoplifting suspect

According to Dade County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jan Harris, there were no students on the bus at the time of the incident.More
According to Dade County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jan Harris, there were no students on the bus at the time of the incident.More
Chattanooga police are investigating a suspicious social media post on Snapchat.More
Chattanooga police are investigating a suspicious social media post on Snapchat.More
The Tennessee center is part of a $2.5 billion investment that includes new and expanding data centers in Alabama, Oregon, Virginia and Oklahoma.More
The Tennessee center is part of a $2.5 billion investment that includes new and expanding data centers in Alabama, Oregon, Virginia and Oklahoma.More
The Sheriff's Office's investigation revealed that the "victim of the threat" had actually created the message herself.More
The Sheriff's Office's investigation revealed that the "victim of the threat" had actually created the message herself.More
Charges are being filed against two Hamilton County students after separate hoax threats were discovered.More
Charges are being filed against two Hamilton County students after separate hoax threats were discovered.More
One person has died following a shooting in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street early Sunday morning.More
One person has died following a shooting in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street early Sunday morning.More
Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.More
Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.More
Chattanooga Police said someone drove by Southside Social early Sunday morning and fired shots, killing Cachet Peterson and injuring Tiana Linares.More
Chattanooga Police said someone drove by Southside Social early Sunday morning and fired shots, killing Cachet Peterson and injuring Tiana Linares.More
The weapon was offered by a player's father who is a co-founder of a local gun store.More
The weapon was offered by a player's father who is a co-founder of a local gun store.More
A car landed inside Anthology, a vintage furniture store, on Brainerd Road.More
A car landed inside Anthology, a vintage furniture store, on Brainerd Road.More
Judge Tom Greenholtz says the hotel can reopen if they have 24-hour security, look into extra lighting, and provide access to rooms for inspections.More
Judge Tom Greenholtz says the hotel can reopen if they have 24-hour security, look into extra lighting, and provide access to rooms for inspections.More