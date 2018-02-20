Carbs, fat, DNA? Weight loss is finicky, new study shows

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developmentsMore
The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developmentsMore
Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequalityMore
Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequalityMore
Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisiveMore
Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisiveMore
Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun lawsMore
Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun lawsMore
Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles awayMore
Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles awayMore
President Trump is overreaching when he claim that the special counsel's indictment in the Russia investigation offers proof of 'no collusion' between Trump's campaign and MoscowMore
President Trump is overreaching when he claim that the special counsel's indictment in the Russia investigation offers proof of 'no collusion' between Trump's campaign and MoscowMore
'What will #BlackPanther make the world think of Africa now?' Tears, exuberance at premiereMore
'What will #BlackPanther make the world think of Africa now?' Tears, exuberance at premiereMore
President Donald Trump is visiting a Florida hospital to thank medical professionals who helped the wounded in a horrific high school shootingMore
President Donald Trump is visiting a Florida hospital to thank medical professionals who helped the wounded in a horrific high school shootingMore
President Donald Trump meets school shooting survivors at Florida hospital, praises doctors, nurses and first responders for their 'incredible workMore
President Donald Trump meets school shooting survivors at Florida hospital, praises doctors, nurses and first responders for their 'incredible workMore
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies in a plot to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election.More
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies in a plot to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election.More
Chattanooga police are investigating a suspicious social media post on Snapchat.More
Chattanooga police are investigating a suspicious social media post on Snapchat.More
The Tennessee center is part of a $2.5 billion investment that includes new and expanding data centers in Alabama, Oregon, Virginia and Oklahoma.More
The Tennessee center is part of a $2.5 billion investment that includes new and expanding data centers in Alabama, Oregon, Virginia and Oklahoma.More
The Sheriff's Office's investigation revealed that the "victim of the threat" had actually created the message herself.More
The Sheriff's Office's investigation revealed that the "victim of the threat" had actually created the message herself.More
One person has died following a shooting in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street early Sunday morning.More
One person has died following a shooting in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street early Sunday morning.More
Charges are being filed against two Hamilton County students after separate hoax threats were discovered.More
Charges are being filed against two Hamilton County students after separate hoax threats were discovered.More
Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.More
Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.More
Chattanooga Police said someone drove by Southside Social early Sunday morning and fired shots, killing Cachet Peterson and injuring Tiana Linares.More
Chattanooga Police said someone drove by Southside Social early Sunday morning and fired shots, killing Cachet Peterson and injuring Tiana Linares.More
The weapon was offered by a player's father who is a co-founder of a local gun store.More
The weapon was offered by a player's father who is a co-founder of a local gun store.More
A car landed inside Anthology, a vintage furniture store, on Brainerd Road.More
A car landed inside Anthology, a vintage furniture store, on Brainerd Road.More
Judge Tom Greenholtz says the hotel can reopen if they have 24-hour security, look into extra lighting, and provide access to rooms for inspections.More
Judge Tom Greenholtz says the hotel can reopen if they have 24-hour security, look into extra lighting, and provide access to rooms for inspections.More