UPDATE: Water main break at Eastgate Town Center closes school

UPDATE: Jennifer Yealy with Eastgate Town Center told Channel 3 that a break has occurred in the main water line and the water is out throughout the whole complex.

Yealy added that it is up to the management at each establishment within Eastgate Town Center to decide whether they will stay open or close.

Yealy said they have been told that the break should be fixed within the next 4-6 hours.

Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence is located in Eastgate Town Center. They dismissed early due to the break.

