Andy Cannizaro resigns as Mississippi State baseball coach

Mississippi State Director of Athletics John Cohen announced Tuesday that head baseball coach Andy Cannizaro has resigned effective immediately.



"I had a wonderful opportunity at Mississippi State, but unfortunately I made some poor decisions," Cannizaro said. " he also said that he hope Mississippi State University and all of the fans and people affected will one day forgive him.



Cohen went on to say, "While the circumstances are difficult, we are fortunate to have a coach of Gary Henderson's caliber to assume leadership of the program on an interim basis during our transition."



"Although I have taken this position under some unfortunate circumstances, I have been with this team for two years," Henderson said. "We have great student-athletes and a tremendous staff who proudly represent our tradition-rich program. We will move forward, focusing on the things we can control and give Mississippi State fans a team they can be proud of."





