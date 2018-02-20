UPDATE: Charges filed against two juveniles for separate hoax th - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Charges filed against two juveniles for separate hoax threats

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Channel 3 has learned that the three schools mentioned in a social media threat that the HCSO found to be a hoax were East Ridge High School, Brainerd High School and Central High School.

Tim Hensley of Hamilton County Schools said, "local police did a great job of quick investigation to determine the source of the issues and determine they were not viable threats."

Hensley told Channel 3 that the absence rate at East Ridge High School was higher than normal Tuesday.

"204 students were absent which is much higher than the normal," he said.

Hensley added that principals will be sending out a message Tuesday emphasizing the school system's commitment to safety.

In addition, Hensley said the school system is asking parents to talk with their children about the consequences of comments and social media posts that include a hoax of violence or language that people could consider to be a threat. 

Hensley said, "the message will remind that there are serious consequences in school and with law enforcement as a result of these actions."

PREVIOUS STORY: Charges are being filed against a female juvenile after the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said she created a meme that contained threatening language.

According to the HCSO, "charges will be filed in juvenile court against her for filing a false report due to the fact her actions caused great community alarm."
The sheriff's office said that they were made aware of the meme that was circulating on social media Monday afternoon.

They said the meme contained a treat or warning that affected three Hamilton County Schools.

Along with the Chattanooga Police Department and the East Ridge Police Department, they immediately began to investigate the meme's origin and if a real threat existed.

The HCSO said that they were able to determine that no real threat was viable.

"The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Chattanooga Police Department, and East Ridge Police Department wish to make it clear that any and ALL threats or perceived threats against our community’s schools and our community’s children will be investigated," a spokesperson for the HCSO said. "Any person found to be participating in creating hoaxes or threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The HCSO said additional hoaxes have been made, and a male juvenile student is also in custody from a different school. He is facint similar charges.

Any electronic device used to facilitate or spread a threat or hax is subect to search and seizure, the HCSO added.

