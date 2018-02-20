Mueller files new charge in Russia probe against lawyer accused of lying to investigators

Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed a new charge against an attorney accused of lying to investigators in the Russia investigation.

Alex Van Der Zwaan was charged for making false statements about his communications with former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates, according to a court document obtained by NBC News.

READ MORE | Takeaways from Mueller's Russian meddling indictment

Gates and his longtime business associate, former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, were charged in October with money laundering, conspiracy and other offenses after being investigated by Mueller.

The new charge was announced Tuesday, just days after Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals accused of interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

Van Der Zwaan, who is expected to plead guilty on Tuesday afternoon, once said on his LinkedIn page that he was an associate in the London office of the international law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate Meagher & Flom. That page has since been taken down.

The law firm worked on a report on behalf of the Ukrainian government that critics said sought to justify the false imprisonment of Ukraine's former prime minister, Yulia Tymoshenko.

Manafort and Gates were also working on behalf of Tymoshenko's rivals, including ousted president Viktor Yanukovych. The New York Times reported in September that Manafort arranged for Skadden to do the work — and that prosecutors were asking questions about it.

Mueller and his team are investigating Russian election meddling and possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

This is a breaking story. We will keep you updated.