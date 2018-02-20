Authorities: Student shoots self at Ohio middle school

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies in a plot to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies in a plot to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election.

Russians charged with meddling in 2016 presidential race

Russians charged with meddling in 2016 presidential race

President Donald Trump meets school shooting survivors at Florida hospital, praises doctors, nurses and first responders for their 'incredible work

President Donald Trump meets school shooting survivors at Florida hospital, praises doctors, nurses and first responders for their 'incredible work

President Donald Trump is visiting a Florida hospital to thank medical professionals who helped the wounded in a horrific high school shooting

President Donald Trump is visiting a Florida hospital to thank medical professionals who helped the wounded in a horrific high school shooting

'What will #BlackPanther make the world think of Africa now?' Tears, exuberance at premiere

'What will #BlackPanther make the world think of Africa now?' Tears, exuberance at premiere

Tears, exuberance as 'Black Panther' opens across Africa

Tears, exuberance as 'Black Panther' opens across Africa

President Trump is overreaching when he claim that the special counsel's indictment in the Russia investigation offers proof of 'no collusion' between Trump's campaign and Moscow

President Trump is overreaching when he claim that the special counsel's indictment in the Russia investigation offers proof of 'no collusion' between Trump's campaign and Moscow

Trump overreaches to claim indictment proves 'no collusion'

Trump overreaches to claim indictment proves 'no collusion'

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

The Latest: Protesters push for gun control at Florida rally

The Latest: Protesters push for gun control at Florida rally

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

The Latest: Second gun-control rally held in Florida

The Latest: Second gun-control rally held in Florida

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Survivors of deadly school shooting lash out at Trump

Survivors of deadly school shooting lash out at Trump

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

'Three Billboards' wins, women make waves at UK film awards

'Three Billboards' wins, women make waves at UK film awards

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

Donald Trump Jr. visits India to help sell apartments

Donald Trump Jr. visits India to help sell apartments

Ancient acupuncture is increasingly used as weapon in the nation's struggle with opioids.

Ancient acupuncture is increasingly used as weapon in the nation's struggle with opioids.

Stuck in an opioids crisis, officials turn to acupuncture

Stuck in an opioids crisis, officials turn to acupuncture

Democratic lawmakers on a House investigative panel are asking Equifax Inc., to provide its free credit monitoring and identity theft protection for at least three years.

Democratic lawmakers on a House investigative panel are asking Equifax Inc., to provide its free credit monitoring and identity theft protection for at least three years.

Democrats on House panel urge Equifax to extend protections

Democrats on House panel urge Equifax to extend protections

An ethics complaint has been filed against an Idaho state senator after a tweet from an account purported to be the Republican lawmaker's directed students to discuss "killing babies" with a Democratic colleague.

An ethics complaint has been filed against an Idaho state senator after a tweet from an account purported to be the Republican lawmaker's directed students to discuss "killing babies" with a Democratic colleague.

Complaint filed against Idaho senator who yelled at students

Complaint filed against Idaho senator who yelled at students

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

Students going to state capital to push for gun law changes

Students going to state capital to push for gun law changes

The map of congressional districts imposed by Pennsylvania's high court for the state's 2018 elections gives Democrats a boost in their mission to wrest control of the U.S. House.

The map of congressional districts imposed by Pennsylvania's high court for the state's 2018 elections gives Democrats a boost in their mission to wrest control of the U.S. House.

A precision nutrition approach to weight loss didn't hold up in a study testing low fat versus low carb depending on dieters' genetic or metabolic makeup.

A precision nutrition approach to weight loss didn't hold up in a study testing low fat versus low carb depending on dieters' genetic or metabolic makeup.

Carbs, fats, genes? Weight loss is finicky, new study shows

Carbs, fats, genes? Weight loss is finicky, new study shows

The U.S. medical community is voicing mounting frustration over the Trump administration's focus on mental illness to fight mass violence.

The U.S. medical community is voicing mounting frustration over the Trump administration's focus on mental illness to fight mass violence.

Trump focus on mental health after school shooting denounced

Trump focus on mental health after school shooting denounced

Funerals for Florida shooting victims: Grieving teens, raw emotions as victims of Stoneman Douglas High massacre oare mourned.

Funerals for Florida shooting victims: Grieving teens, raw emotions as victims of Stoneman Douglas High massacre oare mourned.

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

Fighting gun violence after shooting gives teens purpose

Fighting gun violence after shooting gives teens purpose

A judge has sentenced a 63-year-old Oklahoma man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for gunning down his Lebanese neighbor in what the jury determined was a hate crime.

A judge has sentenced a 63-year-old Oklahoma man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for gunning down his Lebanese neighbor in what the jury determined was a hate crime.

Oklahoma man gets life without parole for hate crime killing

Oklahoma man gets life without parole for hate crime killing

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school.

Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe.

The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital.

Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.

Massillon is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.