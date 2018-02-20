UPDATE: Ringgold HS student charged after social media threat

UPDATE: Ringgold High School student Alexandria Justine Greene, 17 was arrested Tuesday and charged with false report of a crime.

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says that Green created a fake account on social media, making it appear that she was being threatened and would be killed the next day at school.

She then sent the post to herself and began sharing the post, with herself being the victim. That's when the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office investigation began.

In Georgia, a 17-year-old person is considered an adult, which is why Channel 3 is naming the suspect.

PREVIOUS STORY: A student has been arrested after police say she made a threat involving a student at Ringgold High School.

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says the threat was posted on social media.

The Sheriff's Office's investigation revealed that the "victim of the threat" had actually created the message herself.

The student has been arrested.