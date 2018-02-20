UPDATE: Ringgold HS student charged after social media threat - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Ringgold HS student charged after social media threat

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Ringgold High School student Alexandria Justine Greene, 17 was arrested Tuesday and charged with false report of a crime.

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says that Green created a fake account on social media, making it appear that she was being threatened and would be killed the next day at school.

READ MORE | Charges filed against two juveniles for separate hoax threats

She then sent the post to herself and began sharing the post, with herself being the victim. That's when the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office investigation began.

In Georgia, a 17-year-old person is considered an adult, which is why Channel 3 is naming the suspect.

PREVIOUS STORY: A student has been arrested after police say she made a threat involving a student at Ringgold High School.

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says the threat was posted on social media.

READ MORE | 3 juveniles arrested in Bradley County after threats made

The Sheriff's Office's investigation revealed that the "victim of the threat" had actually created the message herself. 

The student has been arrested.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • New Drug To Fight HIV

    New Drug To Fight HIV

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 12:01 PM EST2018-02-20 17:01:20 GMT

    Research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center could possibly lead to a cure for HIV. In a lab on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus, it's common to see experts in a variety of fields, such as chemistry and immunology, working together. This team, led by Dr. Howard Gendelman, developed a drug that has shown promising results in the fight against HIV. "You're really killing two birds with one stone. You're bringing the drug to the site of the disease ...

    More

    Research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center could possibly lead to a cure for HIV. In a lab on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus, it's common to see experts in a variety of fields, such as chemistry and immunology, working together. This team, led by Dr. Howard Gendelman, developed a drug that has shown promising results in the fight against HIV. "You're really killing two birds with one stone. You're bringing the drug to the site of the disease ...

    More

  • Funerals: Grieving teens, raw emotions after school shooting

    Funerals: Grieving teens, raw emotions after school shooting

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 11:57 AM EST2018-02-20 16:57:50 GMT
    Funerals for Florida shooting victims: Grieving teens, raw emotions as victims of Stoneman Douglas High massacre oare mourned.More
    Funerals for Florida shooting victims: Grieving teens, raw emotions as victims of Stoneman Douglas High massacre oare mourned.More

  • Trump focus on mental health after school shooting denounced

    Trump focus on mental health after school shooting denounced

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 11:57 AM EST2018-02-20 16:57:46 GMT
    The U.S. medical community is voicing mounting frustration over the Trump administration's focus on mental illness to fight mass violence.More
    The U.S. medical community is voicing mounting frustration over the Trump administration's focus on mental illness to fight mass violence.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.