Ringgold HS student arrested after social media threat

By WRCB Staff
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A student has been arrested after police say she made a threat involving a student at Ringgold High School.

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says the threat was posted on social media.

The Sheriff's Office's investigation revealed that the "victim of the threat" had actually created the message herself. 

The student has been arrested.

