Grocery retailer Albertsons to buy drugstore chain Rite Aid

Chattanooga police are investigating a suspicious social media post on Snapchat.More
The Tennessee center is part of a $2.5 billion investment that includes new and expanding data centers in Alabama, Oregon, Virginia and Oklahoma.More
One person has died following a shooting in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street early Sunday morning.More
The Sheriff's Office's investigation revealed that the "victim of the threat" had actually created the message herself.More
Chattanooga Police said someone drove by Southside Social early Sunday morning and fired shots, killing Cachet Peterson and injuring Tiana Linares.More
A car landed inside Anthology, a vintage furniture store, on Brainerd Road.More
The weapon was offered by a player's father who is a co-founder of a local gun store.More
Judge Tom Greenholtz says the hotel can reopen if they have 24-hour security, look into extra lighting, and provide access to rooms for inspections.More
Hamilton Co. School Board member Tiffanie Robinson apologizes to teachers for her statement that the early retirement incentive "would weed out some of the older, more expensive, and possibly less effective employees."More
A Hixson gym has issued an apology after an employee asked a woman with Down syndrome to remove her weight belt, calling her "intimidating."More
