St. Jude Hospital announces plans for research center - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

St. Jude Hospital announces plans for research center

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
MEMPHIS -

 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has announced plans to build a $412 million advanced research center.

The project unveiled Monday is a key part of a $1 billion capital expansion at the Tennessee hospital known for treating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

St. Jude officials said the center will cultivate transformative research and will attract scientists and clinicians to the Memphis hospital.

Groundbreaking is set for this spring, and the center is expected to open in 2021.

St. Jude officials say the center's labs and spaces will be designed in a way to allow researchers to collaborate openly and across departments. The center will stream natural light through open atriums and courtyards.

The center will include labs focusing on such pursuits as immunology, neurobiology, cell and molecular biology, gene editing, genomics, immunotherapy and RNA biology.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.