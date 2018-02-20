Record warmth and on and off showers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Record warmth and on and off showers

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Good Tuesday.  We won't break any records today, but it will still be a warm one.  Highs will reach the low 70s, well short of the record high of 78.  We are not seeing the same thick cloud cover as yesterday morning, so no drizzles are out there, but this afternoon the clouds will thicken up, and isolated sprinkles are likely this afternoon through tonight.

Wednesday will start in the low 60s with spotty showers.  On and off showers are possible through the day.  Still we should manage a high of 78, which would shatter the current record high for that date of 74.  

Showers will continue on and off through Thursday with temperatures ranging from 61 Thursday morning to a near record 75 in the afternoon.  

Friday may start with a sprinkle; here and there, but Friday afternoon will be rain free with highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be warm also with temps in the low 60s in the morning and low 70s in the afternoon.  A front will bring in more rain late Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.  Sunday afternoon will see the rain moving out and cooler air moving in.  Sunday's high will be in the mid to upper 60s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.     David Karnes

TUESDAY:

  • 8am... Mostly Cloudy, 57
  • Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 67
  • 5pm... Isolated Showers, 71

