Furniture company to expand in Tennessee, create 200 jobs

Tennessee officials say a furniture manufacturer plans a $31 million expansion that will create about 200 jobs.

A news release from the state Department of Economic and Community Development says England Inc. will grow its operations in New Tazewell.

England Inc., an independent division of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, has been located in New Tazewell since 1964.

England will add 87,000 square feet to its New Tazewell manufacturing facility and build a new 23,000-square-foot corporate office space. The facility is expected to be up and running by January 2019. The corporate office space will be operational by spring 2019.