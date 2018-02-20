Furniture company to expand in Tennessee, create 200 jobs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Furniture company to expand in Tennessee, create 200 jobs

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
NASHVILLE (AP) -

Tennessee officials say a furniture manufacturer plans a $31 million expansion that will create about 200 jobs.

A news release from the state Department of Economic and Community Development says England Inc. will grow its operations in New Tazewell.

England Inc., an independent division of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, has been located in New Tazewell since 1964.

England will add 87,000 square feet to its New Tazewell manufacturing facility and build a new 23,000-square-foot corporate office space. The facility is expected to be up and running by January 2019. The corporate office space will be operational by spring 2019.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.