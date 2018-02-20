Cleveland building sidewalks to improve pedestrian access

The City of Cleveland will have a public meeting for the 17th Street and 20th Street Pedestrian Improvements Project on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Mayfield Elementary School auditorium.

This project involves the construction of sidewalks and other improvements on:

1. 17th Street between Keith Street and Harle Avenue (North side of road)

2. 17th Street between Harle Avenue and N. Ocoee Street (South side of road)

3. 20th Street between Harle Avenue and Parker Street (North side of road)

4. 20th Street between Baugh Street and Neely Circle (South side of road)



City officials will be discussing the project and the right-of-way easement and/or acquisition process as it affects the properties mentioned above. Property owners within the project area along 17th and 20th Streets are encouraged to attend this meeting.