Toyota recalls 2018 Camrys, several Lexus models

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. announced that it is conducting separate safety recalls in the U.S. of approximately 11,800 Model Year 2018 Toyota Camry vehicles and approximately 9,900 Model Year 2015 - 2018 Lexus RC F, Model Year 2016 – 2018 Lexus GS F and Model Year 2018 Lexus LC 500 vehicles.



Camry: During the assembly process, there is the possibility that the fuel pipes and the fuel hoses in the engine compartment were not properly connected. This condition could lead to a fuel odor or fuel leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source could increase the risk of a fire.



For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will inspect the fuel pipes and the fuel hoses, and if necessary, properly connect them at no cost to customers. All known owners will receive a notification by first class mail by late March.



Lexus RC F, GS F and LC 500: The involved vehicles are equipped with two high pressure fuel pumps. There is a possibility that the cover of one of these pumps could become damaged over time and lead to a fuel leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire.



For all involved vehicles, Lexus dealers will replace both high-pressure fuel pumps with improved ones at no cost to customers. All known owners will receive a notification by first class mail starting in early April.



Information about automotive recalls, including but not limited to the list of involved vehicles, is subject to change over time. For the most up-to-date Safety Recall information on Toyota, Lexus or Scion vehicles, customers should check their vehicle’s status by visiting toyota.com/recall and enter the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Safety Recall inquiry by individual VIN is also available at the NHTSA site: nhtsa.gov/recalls.



For any additional questions, customer support is also available by calling the Toyota Customer Experience Center at 1.800.331.4331 or the Lexus Guest Experience Center at 1.800.255.3987.