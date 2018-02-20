Chattanooga FC announces 2018 schedule

Chattanooga FC is pleased to announce its 2018 season schedule. Expectations are high around FORT Finley as the boys in blue embark on their historic tenth season, which began on February 3rd with an unprecedented 1-1 draw against Major League Soccer’s FC Dallas. The club has scheduled 11 home matches this year, with the vast majority of those being played on Saturday nights. Coach Bill Elliot is optimistic about the upcoming season and the team coming in.

"We're very pleased with the players coming in this season. We feel like we have the tools to make a deep run and give us the best opportunity for success on the pitch” said Elliot. “The schedule is a strong one and we know it will take our best effort to ensure a successful season. If our performance against FC Dallas is any indication of our depth, I'm encouraged by our prospects this season."

The team has an ambitious preseason lined up, with home games against Nashville SC (3/10) in its inaugural USL season, a series against Detroit City FC (home 4/21, away 4/28,) and an additional preseason friendly to be announced later this month.

"We wanted to give our fans a memorable 10th season and feel like we've done so” said Sean McDaniel, GM, Chattanooga FC. “By launching with FC Dallas from Major League Soccer, and playing multiple exhibitions against other top clubs such as Nashville SC and Detroit City, we feel like we've set the stage for a very special season."

The NPSL regular season kicks off in earnest May 19th, as we welcome interstate rivals Knoxville Force to Finley Stadium. Asheville City SC and New Orleans Jesters will both visit the week of May 20th before the lads hit the road to visit Knoxville, Asheville, Greenville, Inter Nashville, and New Orleans.

The regular season concludes in grand fashion with a home matchup against Inter Nashville FC on the 4th of July, followed by a road match against Georgia Revolution July 6th.

As a reminder, season passes start at only $79, and will admit you to EVERY home game, an average of $7.18 per match. Individual tickets will be $10 each. You can view our schedule in full and learn more about our season ticket options at ChattanoogaFC.com.

SCHEDULE:

Pre Season-

HOME: 3/10 Nashville SC (USL)

HOME: 4/21 Detroit City FC (NPSL)

AWAY: 4/28 Detroit City FC (NPSL)

HOME: 5/12 Exhibition (to be announced soon)

Regular Season-

HOME: 5/19 Knoxville Force

HOME: 5/23 Asheville City SC

HOME: 5/26 New Orleans Jesters

AWAY: 5/30 Knoxville Force

AWAY: 6/2 Asheville City SC

AWAY: 6/9 Greenville FC

AWAY: 6/13 Inter Nashville FC

AWAY: 6/16 New Orleans Jesters

HOME: 6/20 Atlanta Silverbacks

HOME: 6/23 GA Revolution

AWAY: 6/27 Atlanta Silverbacks

HOME: 6/30 Greenville FC

HOME: 7/4 Inter Nashville FC

AWAY: 7/6 GA Revolution