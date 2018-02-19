How you can adopt or foster a child in Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

FOREVER FAMILY

How you can adopt or foster a child in Tennessee

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Each week, Channel 3's Cindy Sexton introduces you to an adoptable child who is need of a Forever Family.

If you’d like to learn more about fostering a child or the adoption process, call Department of Children's Services Team Leader Connie Brown at (423) 634-7711.

PATH (Parents As Tender Healers) classes start in early April. Click here for more information on PATH classes. 

The class is free and required for both foster and adoptive parents.

MORE | Children featured on Forever Family

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.