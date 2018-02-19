Vigil to honor Florida school shooting victims held Monday in Ch - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Vigil to honor Florida school shooting victims held Monday in Chattanooga

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A vigil is taking place Monday night in downtown Chattanooga to honor the victims of the Florida school shooting. The event is for anyone who has been affected by gun violence.

The vigil is set to begin around 5:30 pm in front of the Blue Plate restaurant.

Channel 3 has a crew at the vigil. 

This is a developing story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.