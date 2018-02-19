Two arrested in large meth bust in Cohutta

A traffic stop in Cohutta Friday night led to a large meth bust and the arrest of two people.

It happened on State Route 71.

Cohutta police say Officer Trey Rider stopped the vehicle and discovered the driver was under in the influence.

Officer Rider also found that the driver and his passenger were armed with weapons and had a large amount of "methamphetamine for distribution."

With the help of the Varnell Police Department, Officer Rider took both suspects into custody.

Both suspects are charged with numerous misdemeanor and felony charges.