Boynton Drive to close to thru traffic Monday night

The Catoosa County Public Works Department will be closing Boynton Drive to thru traffic Monday night.

The closure will begin at 10:00 am and will end Tuesday morning at 5:00 am.

Crews will be doing emergency road repair work on Brownwood Lane at Boynton Drive during this time.

A detour route will be marked. Crews ask that you be prepared for delays.

A spokesperson for the county said, "Catoosa County appreciates the patience and cooperation of everyone during this road improvement project."