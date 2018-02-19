Boynton Drive to close to thru traffic Monday night - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Boynton Drive to close to thru traffic Monday night

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Catoosa County Public Works Department will be closing Boynton Drive to thru traffic Monday night.

The closure will begin at 10:00 am and will end Tuesday morning at 5:00 am.

Crews will be doing emergency road repair work on Brownwood Lane at Boynton Drive during this time.

A detour route will be marked. Crews ask that you be prepared for delays.

A spokesperson for the county said, "Catoosa County appreciates the patience and cooperation of everyone during this road improvement project."

