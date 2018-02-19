Car lands inside Chattanooga store

A car landed inside Anthology, a vintage furniture store, over the weekend.

Chattanooga Police said it happened just before 2:00 am Saturday on Brainerd Road.

Chattanooga Police said a car left the roadway and struck a building and a light pole before coming to a rest inside the shop.

The owners of Anthology sent Channel 3 pictures depicting the damage to the store. They said the store was recently remodeled.

The owner, Eric Brandon, said the store will be open extended hours this week. Monday through Thursday, Anthology will be open 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. The store will be open regular hours, 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Friday through Saturday.