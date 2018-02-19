Y.B. Normal group impacts community - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Y.B. Normal group impacts community

Posted: Updated:
By Kerry French, Producer
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A community outreach group is helping the homeless in the scenic city. The non profit organization group called "Y-B Normal" put on their 2nd Annual event 

"Cut The Hate, Share The Event" on Sunday. 

Co-Founder Logan Taylor started the event in 2017, he decided after years of receiving from others being mentored from a boy to a man, it was time  

 to start giving back. "We are placed on earth to serve others, and I wanted to be a light to the community where I grew up". Taylor said.

 Logan's partner and Co-Founder of Y.B. Normal Dontay Hampton added "we wanted to put on an event like to this to uplift people."

The group provided hot meals, clothes, toiletries, free hair cuts, and for the first time medical consultation from Erlanger to helped educate people about 

high blood pressure and diabetes. 

