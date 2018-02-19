Two people on HCSO 12 Most Wanted list arrested - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two people on HCSO 12 Most Wanted list arrested

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Two individuals on Hamilton County's 12 Most Wanted list have been taken into custody.

Monday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) arrested Jessica Faye Baker.

Baker was located near the 3200 block of Taylor Street in Chattanooga. She is charged with escape and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Al Kendrick Davis was taken into custody Saturday. 

Davis was wanted on multiple charges including:

  • Aggravated Domestic Assault 
  • Assault (2 counts)
  • Burglary of an Auto (4 counts)
  • Theft of Property (4 counts)
  • Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card
  • Driving on Suspended License
  • Failure to Appear
  • Evading Arrest
  • Vandalism

