Two people on HCSO 12 Most Wanted list arrested

Two individuals on Hamilton County's 12 Most Wanted list have been taken into custody.

Monday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) arrested Jessica Faye Baker.

Baker was located near the 3200 block of Taylor Street in Chattanooga. She is charged with escape and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Al Kendrick Davis was taken into custody Saturday.

Davis was wanted on multiple charges including: