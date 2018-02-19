WATCH: Teen accused of killing 17 at a Florida high school appea - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

WATCH: Teen accused of killing 17 at a Florida high school appears in court

By NBC News
PARKMAN, Fla. (WFLA) – New surveillance video shows Nikolas Cruz walking to McDonald’s after killing 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday.

The video was taken from the building next to the fast food restaurant – The Chai Center Chabad.

Police said Cruz left the high school in a crowd of fleeing students. He tried to mix in with the students who were running around.

Cruz walked to a nearby Walmart, police said, and bought a drink at the Subway outlet inside.

