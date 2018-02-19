Catoosa County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Catoosa County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam.

A spokesperson for the office wrote in a Facebook post that they have received calls from citizens who said they have been contacted by someone who says they are with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office. The caller informs residents that they failed to appear for jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

"The caller further advises to avoid being arrested the citizen must purchase two gift cards for $500 and provide the caller with the account numbers," the spokesperson said.

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office wants residents to know that they will never call to request money to avoid making an arrest.

Please call the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office at (706) 935-2424 if you receive one of these calls. 

