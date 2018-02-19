Eating disorder awareness week discussion on Weekend Today - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Eating disorder awareness week discussion on Weekend Today

Posted: Updated:
By Kerry French, Producer
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Brittany Barber and Lauren Higgins from Focus Treatment Center here in Chattanooga, came to Weekend Today to expand the conversation and highlight stories we don't often hear when comes to Eating Disorder. 

30 million Americans will struggle with a full-blown eating disorder and millions more will battle food and body image issues that have untold negative impacts on their lives.

But because of stigma and old stereotypes, many people don't get the support they deserve. These ladies came to share tips people should look for when someone may have an eating disorder. They are challenging millions of people to join the conversation and help us raise awareness.

