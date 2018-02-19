Report: 6 UT employees violated sexual misconduct policies - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Report: 6 UT employees violated sexual misconduct policies

KNOXVILLE (AP) - In the last two years, six cases of sexual misconduct by faculty or staff at the University of Tennessee Knoxville led to those employees resigning or disciplinary action being taken.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the six complaints were made between November 2015 and November 2017. The complaints represent only accusations involving faculty or staff - not between students - that the university said were substantiated by the Office of Equity and Diversity. The total number of complaints involving faculty or staff was not available.

There are about 9,700 UT faculty and staff in Knoxville.

One case at the University of Tennessee involved an ROTC instructor who was reassigned away from the university after he was accused of having a consensual relationship with a cadre member.

