Coming Soon: Dalton Brewing Company

Dalton Brewing Company is set to open this Saturday, February 24. It’s been a dream for four young entrepreneurs who started a Kickstarter campaign to get things going. In fact, a large amount of the general construction was done by them as well.

"You know, our goal in starting a brewery was to be a catalyst for a reinvigorated downtown,” co-owner Christopher Brown explained. “We want to see a vibrant downtown, and I think that's happening. The brewery, I think, is a part of that and hopefully, we can grow on that."

Dalton has an open container law, so patrons will be able to take beer from the brewery to places like the new amphitheater in the coming months. Dalton Brewing hopes to be a leader in the community, welcoming anyone through their door. And they want visitors to know that it’s more than a bar.

"Coming from Colorado, that was very much the feel of the brewery,” Christopher Brown said. “It wasn't a bar, it was a place the family could come. Most of those places have board games, that's what we're gonna do. They're pet-friendly. We have ginger-ale on tap as well. We hope you start your night here and continue your night out."

For more information about Dalton Brewing Company and their grand opening celebration, visit their Facebook page.